Con ayuda de Gordon y Jokic, Nuggets derrotan a Thunder
Aaron Gordon anota 27 puntos, Nikola Jokic registra un triple-doble y los Nuggets de Denver superan 122-110 al Thunder de Oklahoma City
Aaron Gordon anotó 27 puntos, Nikola Jokic logró un triple-doble y los Nuggets de Denver derrotaron el jueves 122-110 al Thunder de Oklahoma City.
Jokic, el reinante Jugador Más Valioso de la liga, registró 15 puntos, 13 rebotes y 13 asistencias. Fue su tercer triple-doble de la temporada y el 79no de su carrera.
Jamal Murray añadió 24 unidades para los Nuggets, que venían de sufrir una derrota ante los Lakers de Los Ángeles el domingo.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tuvo 37 puntos y Lu Dort añadió 19 unidades para el Thunder, que había ganado cuatro encuentros consecutivos.
Denver anotó los primeros 13 puntos del partido luego de que el Thunder falló sus primeros seis tiros. Los Nuggets iban al frente 71-57 al medio tiempo con ayuda de 23 puntos de Gordon. Jokic anotó sólo dos puntos en la primera mitad, pero también tuvo nueve rebotes y ocho asistencias.
