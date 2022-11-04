Con ayuda de Gordon y Jokic, Nuggets derrotan a Thunder

Aaron Gordon anota 27 puntos, Nikola Jokic registra un triple-doble y los Nuggets de Denver superan 122-110 al Thunder de Oklahoma City

Associated Press
viernes 04 noviembre 2022 03:05
NUGGETS-THUNDER
NUGGETS-THUNDER
(AP)

Aaron Gordon anotó 27 puntos, Nikola Jokic logró un triple-doble y los Nuggets de Denver derrotaron el jueves 122-110 al Thunder de Oklahoma City.

Jokic, el reinante Jugador Más Valioso de la liga, registró 15 puntos, 13 rebotes y 13 asistencias. Fue su tercer triple-doble de la temporada y el 79no de su carrera.

Jamal Murray añadió 24 unidades para los Nuggets, que venían de sufrir una derrota ante los Lakers de Los Ángeles el domingo.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander tuvo 37 puntos y Lu Dort añadió 19 unidades para el Thunder, que había ganado cuatro encuentros consecutivos.

Denver anotó los primeros 13 puntos del partido luego de que el Thunder falló sus primeros seis tiros. Los Nuggets iban al frente 71-57 al medio tiempo con ayuda de 23 puntos de Gordon. Jokic anotó sólo dos puntos en la primera mitad, pero también tuvo nueve rebotes y ocho asistencias.

Relacionados

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in