Con 38 puntos de Morant y Bane, Grizzlies superan a Nets

Ja Morant y Desmond Bane suman 38 puntos y siete asistencias cada uno para liderar el triunfo 134-124 de los Grizzlies de Memphis ante los Nets de Brooklyn

AP Noticias
martes 25 octubre 2022 04:19
NETS-GRIZZLIES
NETS-GRIZZLIES
(AP)

Ja Morant y Desmond Bane sumaron 38 puntos cada uno para liderar el triunfo 134-124 de los Grizzlies de Memphis el lunes ante los Nets de Brooklyn.

Morant y Bane tuvieron además siete asistencias cada uno. Bane, que tuvo problemas para anotar al inicio de la temporada, terminó encestando 14 de 21 tiros de campo y 8 de 11 intentos de tres. Sus ocho triples fueron un máximo de carrera. Santi Aldama firmó 17 tantos por Memphis.

Kevin Durant y Kyrie Irving tuvieron 37 unidades cada uno por los Nets, Nic Claxton terminó con 16 puntos.

Memphis amplió el marcador en un duelo que se mantuvo cerrado en la primera mitad con una racha de 17-2 al inicio del cuarto periodo. Durant logró mantener cerca los Nets, pero no recibió mucha ayuda y los Grizzlies nuevamente ampliaron su ventaja hasta 15 puntos. A pesar de los 17 tantos de Durant en el tercer cuarto, Memphis superó por 45-28 a los Nets en ese periodo.

Memphis no cedió su ventaja en el cuarto periodo.

