Con 30 puntos de Edwards, Timberwolves superan al Thunder
Anthony Edwards anota 30 puntos y los Timberwolves de Minnesota superan 116-106 al Thunder de Oklahoma City el domingo por la noche
Anthony Edwards anotó 30 puntos y los Timberwolves de Minnesota superaron 116-106 al Thunder de Oklahoma City el domingo por la noche.
Edwards acertó 13 de 19 tiros de campo y bajó 11 rebotes. El viernes había anotado 30 tantos en el partido previo en contra de Utah.
Los dos hombres grandes de Minnesota fueron efectivos. Rudy Gobert terminó con 15 puntos y 15 rebotes, y Karl-Anthony Towns añadió 15 unidades, ocho tableros y cinco asistencias. Ellos ayudaron a Minnesota a superar en los tableros a Oklahoma City 54-42.
Lu Dort aportó 20 unidades y Jeremiah Robinson-Earl 15 por Oklahoma City, que perdió en su presentación ante sus fanáticos y cayeron a 0-3 en la temporada. El Thunder acertó apenas 9 de 41 triples.
El base de Thunder Shai Gilgeous-Alexander no jugó por un golpe en la cadera. Promedió 30 puntos en sus primeros dos juegos de la campaña.
Los Timberwolves superaron al Thunder 115-108 el miércoles en el primer juego de la temporada para los dos equipos. Gilgeous-Alexander anotó esa noche 32 puntos.
