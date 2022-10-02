Con 3 touchdowns de Ekeler, Chargers vence a Texans
Austin Ekeler anota tres touchdowns y los Chargers de Los Ángeles amplían al inicio de su ventaja para vencer por 34-24 a los Texans de Houston
Justin Herbert lanzó para 340 yardas y dos touchdowns, mientras que Austin Ekeler anotó tres veces para que los Chargers de Los Ángeles derrotasen el domingo 34-24 a los Texans de Houston.
Houston anotó 17 unidades consecutivas para acercarse a tres puntos cuando faltaban 8 minutos y medio. Los Chargers (2-2) respondieron con una jugada de 84 yardas que terminó con la recepción de Ekeler y que dejó el juego fuera del alcance de Houston. Los Ángeles puso fin a la racha de dos derrotas.
Los Chargers estaban en cuarta y dos desde la yarda 45 cuando Herbert conectó con Ekeler para una recepción de 21 yardas para continuar la jugada de la victoria.
Ekeler, quien ha tenido problemas esta temporada con los Chargers, últimos en yardas por tierra, disputó su mejor partido anotando con acarreos de 10 y 20 yardas en el segundo periodo para que Los Ángeles se fuera arriba por 21-0.
