Con 27 de Durant, Nets se imponen a Hornets
Kevin Durant anota 27 puntos y los Nets de Brooklyn borran una desventaja de dos dígitos en el cuarto período para imponerse 98-94 sobre los diezmados Hornets de Charlotte, con lo cual mejoran a una foja de 2-0 desde la suspensión de Kyrie Irving
Kevin Durant anotó 27 puntos y los Nets de Brooklyn borraron una desventaja de dos dígitos en el cuarto período para imponerse el sábado 98-94 sobre los diezmados Hornets de Charlotte, con lo cual mejoraron a una foja de 2-0 desde la suspensión de Kyrie Irving.
Terry Rozier regresó tras una ausencia de siete juegos y lideró a Charlotte con 25 puntos, al atinar seis triples.
Otras estadísticas no estuvieron disponibles de inmediato después del juego, debido a una caída en el sistema de anotación Genius Stats de la liga en Charlotte desde el tercer cuarto.
El personal de relaciones públicas tuvo que trabajar a marchas forzadas para compilar estadísticas adicionales.
Con un minuto por disputar, Durant atinó un triple desde el costado derecho, para dar a los Nets la ventaja en definitiva. Añadió un enceste desde la línea de fondo para estirar a cuatro puntos la ventaja de Brooklyn.
