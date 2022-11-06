Con 27 de Durant, Nets se imponen a Hornets

Kevin Durant anota 27 puntos y los Nets de Brooklyn borran una desventaja de dos dígitos en el cuarto período para imponerse 98-94 sobre los diezmados Hornets de Charlotte, con lo cual mejoran a una foja de 2-0 desde la suspensión de Kyrie Irving

AP Noticias
domingo 06 noviembre 2022 02:06
NETS-HORNETS
(AP)

Kevin Durant anotó 27 puntos y los Nets de Brooklyn borraron una desventaja de dos dígitos en el cuarto período para imponerse el sábado 98-94 sobre los diezmados Hornets de Charlotte, con lo cual mejoraron a una foja de 2-0 desde la suspensión de Kyrie Irving.

Terry Rozier regresó tras una ausencia de siete juegos y lideró a Charlotte con 25 puntos, al atinar seis triples.

Otras estadísticas no estuvieron disponibles de inmediato después del juego, debido a una caída en el sistema de anotación Genius Stats de la liga en Charlotte desde el tercer cuarto.

El personal de relaciones públicas tuvo que trabajar a marchas forzadas para compilar estadísticas adicionales.

Con un minuto por disputar, Durant atinó un triple desde el costado derecho, para dar a los Nets la ventaja en definitiva. Añadió un enceste desde la línea de fondo para estirar a cuatro puntos la ventaja de Brooklyn.

