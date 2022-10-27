Con 24 de Markkanen, Jazz doblega a Rockets

Lauri Markkanen suma 24 puntos y ocho rebotes para ayudar a que el Jazz de Utah venza 109-101 a los Rockets de Houston

AP Noticias
jueves 27 octubre 2022 05:08
(AP)

Lauri Markkanen sumó 24 puntos y ocho rebotes para ayudar a que el Jazz de Utah venciera el miércoles 109-101 a los Rockets de Houston.

Jordan Clarkson anotó 20 puntos, incluidos 15 mediante cinco triples, y repartió seis asistencias por Utah. Talen Horton-Tucker y Malik Beasley añadieron 14 unidades por cabeza.

Kevin Porter Jr totalizó 24 tantos y cinco asistencias por Houston. Jalen Green agregó 17 puntos y siete balones capturados ante los tableros, mientras que Eric Gordon sumó 16 unidades.

Utah vengó su única derrota de la temporada al obligar a que los Rockets perdieran balones y al convertirlos en encestes mediante transición. El Jazz finalizó con una ventaja de 25-8 en puntos por medio de rompimientos rápidos y cosechó 20 puntos a partir de 18 balones perdidos por Houston.

