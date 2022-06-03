Colombia captura sospechosos del crimen del fiscal paraguayo
Un grupo de personas son capturadas en Colombia por su presunta participación en el asesinato del fiscal paraguayo Marcelo Pecci
Un grupo de personas fueron capturadas en Colombia por su presunta participación en el asesinato del fiscal paraguayo Marcelo Pecci, informó el viernes el presidente Iván Duque.
Entre los capturados se encuentra quien habría disparado al fiscal en una playa privada de Barú, cerca a Cartagena, cuando disfrutaba de su luna de miel con su esposa, la periodista Claudia Aguilera, quien resultó ilesa.
Las autoridades no revelaron quiénes serían los autores intelectuales.
Pecci, quien investigaba al crimen organizado y las redes de narcotráfico en su país, fue asesinado a tiros por personas que se trasportaban en una moto acuática el 10 de mayo.
