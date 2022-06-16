Coco Gauff accede a cuartos de final en Berlín
Coco Gauff accede por primera vez a los cuartos de final en un torneo de césped tras derrotar a la china Wang Xinyu por 6-0, 6-4 en el Abierto de Berlín
Coco Gauff accedió por primera vez a los cuartos de final en un torneo de césped tras derrotar el jueves a la china Wang Xinyu por 6-0, 6-4 en el Abierto de Berlín.
La estadounidense de 18 años, que alcanzó su primera final de Grand Slam en el Abierto de Francia en arcilla a inicios de mes, arrasó en el primer set pero debió revertir un quiebre de saque en el segundo.
Gauff irrumpió en el tenis femenino cuando alcanzó los octavos de final en Wimbledon en 2019, siendo un quinceañera. Su rival de turno será la checa Karolina Pliskova, finalista en el All England Club el año pasado.
También el jueves, la tunecina y máxima cabeza de serie Ons Jabeur levantó un punto para set en el desempate del segundo set y convirtió su quinto match point para vencer 6-2, 7-6 (8) a la estadounidense Alycia Parks.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.