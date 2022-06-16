Coco Gauff accede a cuartos de final en Berlín

Coco Gauff accede por primera vez a los cuartos de final en un torneo de césped tras derrotar a la china Wang Xinyu por 6-0, 6-4 en el Abierto de Berlín

AP Noticias
jueves 16 junio 2022 20:28
(AP)

Coco Gauff accedió por primera vez a los cuartos de final en un torneo de césped tras derrotar el jueves a la china Wang Xinyu por 6-0, 6-4 en el Abierto de Berlín.

La estadounidense de 18 años, que alcanzó su primera final de Grand Slam en el Abierto de Francia en arcilla a inicios de mes, arrasó en el primer set pero debió revertir un quiebre de saque en el segundo.

Gauff irrumpió en el tenis femenino cuando alcanzó los octavos de final en Wimbledon en 2019, siendo un quinceañera. Su rival de turno será la checa Karolina Pliskova, finalista en el All England Club el año pasado.

También el jueves, la tunecina y máxima cabeza de serie Ons Jabeur levantó un punto para set en el desempate del segundo set y convirtió su quinto match point para vencer 6-2, 7-6 (8) a la estadounidense Alycia Parks.

