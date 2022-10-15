Cincinnati vence a Red Bulls en playoffs de la MLS
Con goles de Brandon Vazquez y del argentino Luciano Acosta, de penal, Cincinnati vence a Red Bulls de Nueva York 2-1, la primera victoria en playoffs de la MLS de su historia
Con goles del argentino Luciano Acosta, de penal, y de Brandon Vazquez sobre el final, Cincinnati venció a Red Bulls de Nueva York 2-1 el sábado, la primera victoria en playoffs de la MLS de su historia.
Cincinnati enfrentará al primer preclasificado Filadelfia en las semifinales de la Conferencia del Este.
Lewis Morgan abrió el marcador para Nueva York a los 48 al interceptar un intento de despeje y rematar desde afuera del área. Un remate al arco de Geoff Cameron a los 61 minutos que hubiera igualado el marcador fue anulado por fuera de juego.
Acosta igualó de penal a los 74 minutos y Vazquez anotó el gol de triunfo a los 86.
Más tarde, Nashville visitaba al LA Galaxy.
