China: Se incendia puente de 900 años de antigüedad
Las autoridades en China investigan la causa de un incendio en un puente de madera de 900 años de antigüedad en el sureste del país el fin de semana
Las autoridades en China investigan la causa de un incendio en un puente de madera de 900 años de antigüedad en el sureste del país el fin de semana.
Según videos y fotos del incendio, el largo del puente Wan’an parecía estar en llamas el sábado por la noche en el condado de Pingnan de la provincia de Fujian. No se reportaron heridos.
El puente de 98 metros (323 pies) es el más largo de su tipo en China. Lo han reconstruido muchas veces a lo largo de los siglos, más recientemente en 1932. La estructura de madera, que se alza sobre cinco pilares de piedra, cruza un río y tiene una pasarela techada al aire libre.
El puente original fue construido durante la dinastía Song.
