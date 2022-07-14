Jump to content

China abre antiguos refugios antiaéreos por la ola de calor

Las altas temperaturas en el este de China llevaron a varias ciudades a abrir antiguos refugios antiaéreos como cobijo frente al calor

AP Noticias
jueves 14 julio 2022 11:16
CHINA-CLIMA EXTREMO
Las altas temperaturas en el este de China llevaron a varias ciudades a abrir antiguos refugios antiaéreos como cobijo frente al calor.

Las temperaturas han superado todos los récords históricos en buena parte del país, mientras que algunas regiones han sufrido inundaciones.

Durante la invasión japonesa que comenzó en 1937 se construyeron refugios antiaéreos en muchas ciudades chinas. La campaña de construcción se reanudó a finales de la década de 1950 cuando la Unión Soviética canceló sus proyectos con China, lo que llevó al entonces líder Mao Zedong a optar por una apertura diplomática hacia Washington al tiempo que tomaba precauciones para un ataque nuclear.

