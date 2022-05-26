Chicago: Policía hiere a tiros a niño de 13 años
Un agente de policía de Chicago hiere de gravedad a un niño de 13 años que huyó a pie cuando detuvieron el auto que conducía, y que el día anterior había participado de un secuestro
Un agente de policía de Chicago hirió de gravedad a un niño de 13 años que huyó a pie cuando detuvieron el auto que conducía, y que el día anterior había participado de un secuestro.
La oficina civil que investiga los tiroteos en los que participan agentes, conocida por la sigla COPA, informó que el hecho se produjo el miércoles por la noche cuando los agentes vieron un vehículo cuya descripción coincidía con la de uno utilizado en un secuestro en el suburbio de Oak Park.
No se hallaron armas en el lugar de los hechos, dijo COPA. Añadió que tiene la filmación realizada por la cámara corporal del agente, pero que no puede difundirla por tratarse de un menor.
“Los agentes persiguieron a pie a uno de los ocupantes del vehículo”, declaró el vocero de COPA, Ephraim Eaddy. “Un agente disparó e hirió al ocupante, de 13 años”.
Según el comunicado, el menor fue hospitalizado en estado grave, pero estable. Otro sospechoso huyó del sitio y continúa prófugo.
El jefe de policía David Brown indicó que el menor que huía se volvió hacia el agente, que disparó.
No hubo disparos hacia el agente, cuya identidad no se dará a conocer, dijo Brown.
