Chicago: Policía hiere a tiros a niño de 13 años

Un agente de policía de Chicago hiere de gravedad a un niño de 13 años que huyó a pie cuando detuvieron el auto que conducía, y que el día anterior había participado de un secuestro

AP Noticias
jueves 26 mayo 2022 18:46
CHICAGO-NIÑO BALEADO
CHICAGO-NIÑO BALEADO
(AP)

Un agente de policía de Chicago hirió de gravedad a un niño de 13 años que huyó a pie cuando detuvieron el auto que conducía, y que el día anterior había participado de un secuestro.

La oficina civil que investiga los tiroteos en los que participan agentes, conocida por la sigla COPA, informó que el hecho se produjo el miércoles por la noche cuando los agentes vieron un vehículo cuya descripción coincidía con la de uno utilizado en un secuestro en el suburbio de Oak Park.

No se hallaron armas en el lugar de los hechos, dijo COPA. Añadió que tiene la filmación realizada por la cámara corporal del agente, pero que no puede difundirla por tratarse de un menor.

“Los agentes persiguieron a pie a uno de los ocupantes del vehículo”, declaró el vocero de COPA, Ephraim Eaddy. “Un agente disparó e hirió al ocupante, de 13 años”.

Según el comunicado, el menor fue hospitalizado en estado grave, pero estable. Otro sospechoso huyó del sitio y continúa prófugo.

Relacionados

El jefe de policía David Brown indicó que el menor que huía se volvió hacia el agente, que disparó.

No hubo disparos hacia el agente, cuya identidad no se dará a conocer, dijo Brown.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in