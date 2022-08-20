Chelsea veta a fan por abuso racista contra Son Heung-min
El Chelsea veta de manera indefinida a un aficionado por presunto abuso racista contra Son Heung-min en el encuentro ante el Tottenham de la Liga Premier del fin de semana pasado
El Chelsea vetó de manera indefinida a un aficionado con abono de temporada por presunto abuso racista contra Son Heung-min en el encuentro ante el Tottenham de la Liga Premier, informó el sábado el equipo.
El delantero de Corea del Sur, fue abusado verbalmente por un aficionado en el empate del domingo pasado 2-2 en Stamford Bridge.
Chelsea puso fin a la investigación con el veto.
Anteriormente el club vetó de por vida a algunos aficionados que fueron declarados culpables de abuso racial en su estadio.
Los Blues tomaron esta decisión como parte de la campaña denominada “No al Odio” antes del duelo del domingo, y haciendo más fácil que los asistentes reporten el abuso.
En la parte de atrás de cada asiento en Stamford Bridge se encuentran las instrucciones para conocer cómo reportar incidentes de abuso, ya sea por mensaje de texto o on un código de barras en su celular.
Chelsea cree que identificar el asiento desde donde ocurrió un incidente o fue reportado ayudará a incrementar la posibilidad de que el individuo sea detenido.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.