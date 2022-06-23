Chelsea Manning publicará sus memorias en octubre
Chelsea Manning publicará sus memorias a finales de año
Un libro de memorias de Chelsea Manning se publicará a finales de año. El libro se titula “README.txt” y llegará a las librerías el 18 de octubre.
El libro de Manning se había anunciado en 2019, pero sin título o fecha de publicación. La antigua analista de inteligencia estuvo siete años en una prisión militar por filtrar documentos a WikiLeaks antes de que el presidente Barack Obama conmutara en 2017 el resto de su sentencia de 35 años.
Al día siguiente de ser hallada culpable, Manning declaró que su identidad de género era mujer y comenzó su transición.
“En ‘README.txt’, Manning recuenta cómo sus demandas para una mayor transparencia institucional y responsabilidad del gobierno ocurrieron junto con una lucha para defender sus derechos como mujer trans”, señala un anuncio emitido el jueves por la editorial Farrar, Straus and Giroux.
“Manning detalla los retos de su infancia y adolescencia como una menor ingenua y conocedora de las computadoras, lo que la llevó al ejército, el orgullo férreo que siente por la labor que hace”.
El título del libro se refiere a un archivo que Manning usó para enviar un mensaje sobre los documentos.
