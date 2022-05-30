Celtics ganan 100-96 al Heat y van a la final de la NBA

Jayson Tatum anota 26 puntos, Jaylen Brown y Marcus Smart consiguen 24 cada uno, y los Celtics de Boston resisten para derrotar 100-96 al Heat de Miami y alcanzar la final de la NBA por primera vez desde 2010

AP Noticias
lunes 30 mayo 2022 04:48
(AP)

Jayson Tatum anotó 26 puntos, Jaylen Brown y Marcus Smart consiguieron 24 cada uno, y los Celtics de Boston resistieron para derrotar el domingo 100-96 al Heat de Miami y alcanzar la final de la NBA por primera vez desde 2010.

El dominicano Al Horford aportó 14 rebotes para los Celtics, que jamás estuvieron abajo en el marcador. Boston ganó el séptimo partido de visitante, y sin burbuja, en la primera victoria de este tipo del conjunto desde que venció a Milwaukee y conquistó el título de la NBA en 1974.

Los Celtics enfrentarán a los Warriors de Golden State en una serie que comienza el jueves en San Francisco.

