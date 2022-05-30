Celtics ganan 100-96 al Heat y van a la final de la NBA
Jayson Tatum anota 26 puntos, Jaylen Brown y Marcus Smart consiguen 24 cada uno, y los Celtics de Boston resisten para derrotar 100-96 al Heat de Miami y alcanzar la final de la NBA por primera vez desde 2010
Jayson Tatum anotó 26 puntos, Jaylen Brown y Marcus Smart consiguieron 24 cada uno, y los Celtics de Boston resistieron para derrotar el domingo 100-96 al Heat de Miami y alcanzar la final de la NBA por primera vez desde 2010.
El dominicano Al Horford aportó 14 rebotes para los Celtics, que jamás estuvieron abajo en el marcador. Boston ganó el séptimo partido de visitante, y sin burbuja, en la primera victoria de este tipo del conjunto desde que venció a Milwaukee y conquistó el título de la NBA en 1974.
Los Celtics enfrentarán a los Warriors de Golden State en una serie que comienza el jueves en San Francisco.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.