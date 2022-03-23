Cartas de John le Carré se publicarán en noviembre
Los seguidores de John le Carré podrán conocer un lado más personal del difunto autor británico
Los seguidores de John le Carré podrán conocer un lado más personal del difunto autor británico.
La editorial Viking anunció el miércoles “A Private Spy: The Letters of John le Carré”, que publicará el 8 de noviembre. El libro, editado por el hijo del escritor, Tim Cornwell, incluye correspondencia con Ralph Fiennes, Hugh Laurie y Alec Guinness, el actor famoso por interpretando al espía ficticio de Le Carré, George Smiley, en adaptaciones de “Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy” ("El topo") y otros thrillers clásicos.
“Escuchamos a Le Carré como un adolescente y luego como un joven tratando de abrirse camino en el mundo”, adelantó Viking. “Hay cartas hermosas y conmovedoras a la madrastra de Le Carré sobre su relación con su padre estafador. Hay cartas sobre su primer matrimonio y cartas a sus hijos. Hay cartas maravillosamente vívidas a grandes actores y grandes escritores. Hay retratos brillantemente nítidos y muy divertidos de políticos y figuras públicas”.
John le Carré era el seudónimo de David Cornwell, quien murió en 2020 a los 89 años.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.