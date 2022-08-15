Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Carreño Busta conquista en Montreal su primer Masters 1000

Pablo Carreño Busta, de España, gana el Abierto de Canadá, en Montreal, al derrotar al octavo favorito Hubert Hurkacz de Polonia 3-6, 6-3, 6-3

AP Noticias
lunes 15 agosto 2022 02:02
DEP-TEN MONTREAL
DEP-TEN MONTREAL
(AP)

Pablo Carreño Busta, de España, ganó el Abierto de Canadá en Montreal el domingo al derrotar al octavo preclasificado Hubert Hurkacz de Polonia 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.

Se trata del primer campeón del torneo no preclasificado desde que el argentino Guillermo Cañas lo hizo en 2002, Carreño Busta ganó su séptimo título del ATP Tour y su primera victoria en un Masters 1000.

El número 23 del mundo, Carreño Busta mejoró su marca en finales a 7-5. Hurkacz cayó a 5-1.

El año pasado Reilly Opelka, sin preclasificación, alcanzó la final en Toronto y perdió con Daniil Medvedev.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in