Carreño Busta conquista en Montreal su primer Masters 1000
Pablo Carreño Busta, de España, gana el Abierto de Canadá, en Montreal, al derrotar al octavo favorito Hubert Hurkacz de Polonia 3-6, 6-3, 6-3
Pablo Carreño Busta, de España, ganó el Abierto de Canadá en Montreal el domingo al derrotar al octavo preclasificado Hubert Hurkacz de Polonia 3-6, 6-3, 6-3.
Se trata del primer campeón del torneo no preclasificado desde que el argentino Guillermo Cañas lo hizo en 2002, Carreño Busta ganó su séptimo título del ATP Tour y su primera victoria en un Masters 1000.
El número 23 del mundo, Carreño Busta mejoró su marca en finales a 7-5. Hurkacz cayó a 5-1.
El año pasado Reilly Opelka, sin preclasificación, alcanzó la final en Toronto y perdió con Daniil Medvedev.
