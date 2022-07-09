Jump to content

Carlos Santana pospone algunos conciertos tras desmayo

Carlos Santana pospone sus próximos seis conciertos luego de haber sufrido un desmayo en el escenario el martes durante un concierto

AP Noticias
sábado 09 julio 2022 13:45
(AP)

Carlos Santana ha pospuesto sus próximos seis conciertos luego de haber sufrido un desmayo en el escenario el martes durante un concierto, lo que significará que el músico se alejará temporalmente de los escenarios “por precaución de la salud del artista”.

Fueron retrasados los conciertos programados en julio en Noblesville, Indiana; Cincinnati, Ohio; Milwaukee, Wisconsin; Rogers, Arkansas; Dallas, Texas; y Woodlands, Texas, informó en un comunicado el mánager de Santana, Michael Vrionis.

“Carlos está bien y está ansioso por volver pronto a los escenarios. Solo necesita descansar”, afirmó Vrionis. “Los médicos han recomendado que el Sr. Santana descanse para recuperarse por completo”.

Live Nation anunciará las fechas de los espectáculos reprogramados. Todos los conciertos programados a partir del 23 de julio en Paso Robles, California, hasta finales de 2022 aún están confirmados y se realizarán según lo programado.

El legendario guitarrista fue llevado el martes a un hospital después de sufrir agotamiento por calor y deshidratación mientras actuaba en el Pine Knob Music Theatre en Clarkston, a unas 40 millas al noroeste de Detroit.

