Carlos Alcaraz, campeón del US Open y número 1 del ranking
La precoz amalgama de valentía y madurez de Carlos Alcaraz le ha catapultado a la cumbre del tenis
La precoz amalgama de valentía y madurez de Carlos Alcaraz ya la tiene en la cumbre del tenis.
El portento español de 19 años derrotó el domingo a Casper Ruud por 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 en la final del Abierto de Estados Unidos para conquistar su primer título de Grand Slam y convertirse en el hombre más joven que asciende a la cima del ranking.
Lo hizo en apenas su octava presentación en una de las cuatro grandes citas del tenis, y la segunda en Flushing Meadows.
Ruud quedó 0-2 en finales de Grand Slam. El noruego de 23 años sucumbió ante Rafael Nadal en la definición del Abierto de Francia en junio.
