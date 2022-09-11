Jump to content

Carlos Alcaraz, campeón del US Open y número 1 del ranking

La precoz amalgama de valentía y madurez de Carlos Alcaraz le ha catapultado a la cumbre del tenis

AP Noticias
lunes 12 septiembre 2022 00:46

Carlos Alcaraz, campeón del US Open y número 1 del ranking

US OPEN

La precoz amalgama de valentía y madurez de Carlos Alcaraz ya la tiene en la cumbre del tenis.

El portento español de 19 años derrotó el domingo a Casper Ruud por 6-4, 2-6, 7-6 (1), 6-3 en la final del Abierto de Estados Unidos para conquistar su primer título de Grand Slam y convertirse en el hombre más joven que asciende a la cima del ranking.

Lo hizo en apenas su octava presentación en una de las cuatro grandes citas del tenis, y la segunda en Flushing Meadows.

Ruud quedó 0-2 en finales de Grand Slam. El noruego de 23 años sucumbió ante Rafael Nadal en la definición del Abierto de Francia en junio.

