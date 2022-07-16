Cardenales frenan a los Rojos 7-3
Nolan Gorman rompió el empate con un jonrón y Brendan Donovan empujó tres carreras para guiar el viernes a los Cardenales de San Luis a un triunfo de 7-3 sobre los Rojos de Cincinnati
Nolan Gorman rompió el empate con un jonrón y Brendan Donovan empujó tres carreras para guiar el viernes a los Cardenales de San Luis a un triunfo de 7-3 sobre los Rojos de Cincinnati.
Cincinnati había ganado seis de siete y veía de ganar dos series consecutivas por primera vez en la campaña.
Andre Pallante (3-4) permitió tres carreras y seis hits en cinco innings, para su primera victoria desde el 10 de junio. Pallante ponchó a cinco y dio tres bases.
Hunter Greene (3-2) cargó con la derrota tras permitir cuatro carreras en cinco episodios.
Por los Rojos, el colombiano Donovan Solano de 4-2.
