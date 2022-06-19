Caratini y Renfroe guían a Cerveceros a hilvanar 4to triunfo
El boricua Víctor Caratini y Hunter Renfroe conectan jonrones de dos carreras y los Cerveceros de Milwaukee vencen 6-3 a los Rojos de Cincinnati para hilvanar su cuarto triunfo
El boricua Víctor Caratini y Hunter Renfroe conectaron jonrones de dos carreras y los Cerveceros de Milwaukee vencieron el domingo 6-3 a los Rojos de Cincinnati para hilvanar su cuarto triunfo.
Los Cerveceros barrieron la serie de tres juegos y han ganado siete de sus últimos nueve compromisos.
Milwaukee tomó una ventaja de 4-3 en la séptima entrada antes que Renfroe conectara su 13er jonrón, un batazo al nivel superior del jardín izquierdo en lanzamiento del relevista Joel Kuhnel.
Los Rojos llenaron la casa con dos outs en el séptimo episodio ante el relevista Trevor Kelley. El zurdo Hoby Milner fue contratado para enfrentar al zurdo Joey Votto, que se ponchó en cuatro lanzamientos.
El abridor de los Cerveceros, Adrian Houser (4-7), tuvo una actuación sólida, permitiendo cuatro imparables y tres carreras en seis entradas, y recetó cinco ponches. Devin Williams lanzó la novena entrada para apuntarse su quinto salvamento.
Cincinnati anotó tres carreras en el tercero, dos de ellas con un doblete de Albert Almora Jr.
Por los Cerveceros, el puertorriqueño Caratini de 2-2 con carrera anotada y par de remolcadas. El mexicano Luis Urías de 5-1 con anotada y producida. El dominicano Willy Adames de 5-1.
