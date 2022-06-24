'Canelo' predice nocaut, en 3ra pelea frente a Golovkin
Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez sigue dolido por su primera derrota en casi una década
Saúl “Canelo” Álvarez sigue dolido por su primera derrota en casi una década. Acumula además el disgusto por cinco años de peleas y discusiones con Gennady Golovkin.
El púgil mexicano dice que está determinado a canalizar todos esos sentimientos negativos de una manera espectacular frente a Golovkin, con quien completará una trilogía el 17 de septiembre en Las Vegas.
Álvarez reconoció que hay resentimientos de cara a su tercer pleito contra Golovkin, al comenzar la promoción mediante una conferencia de prensa en Hollywood.
El “Canelo”, (57-2-2 con 39 nocauts) cayó hace siete semanas ante Dmitry Bivol, en la categoría de los semipesados. Sin embargo, garantizó que “definitivamente” noqueará a Golovkin, de 40 años, para enviarlo al retiro.
