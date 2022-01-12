Caldwell-Pope da triunfo a Wizards con triple
Kentavious Caldwell-Pope atinó el triple que significó la ventaja con 30,8 segundos restantes, y los Wizards de Washington se impusieron el martes 122-118 sobre el Thunder de Oklahoma City.
Washington se llevó el triunfo pese a carecer de su astro Bradley Beal, quien ingresó en los protocolos de salubridad.
El Thunder perdió su quinto duelo en fila. La jugada clave llegó con el marcador empatado a 118.
Los Wizards consumieron segundos, y el intento de Caldwell-Pope desde el costado derecho rebotó en el tablero y entró en el aro.
Caldwell-Pope reaccionó levantando los dos brazos, con un gesto de alivio, incredulidad o ambos sentimientos.
Luguentz Dort falló por mucho un triple en el otro extremo de la cancha, y Kyle Kuzma convirtió un tiro libre con 13,3 segundos por disputar.
Kuzma lideró a los Wizards con 29 puntos, mientras que Spencer Dinwiddie añadió 22 y repartió 10 asistencias.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander encabezó al Thunder con 32 unidades, incluidas dos bandejas seguidas que igualaron el marcador a 118.
