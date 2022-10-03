Calabaza de 1.158,5 kilos fija nuevo récord de EEUU
Una calabaza de 1.158,5 kilos (2.554 libras) cultivada en el norte del estado de Nueva York ha fijado un nuevo récord como la más pesada de Estados Unidos
Una calabaza de 1.158,5 kilos (2.554 libras) cultivada en el norte del estado de Nueva York ha fijado un nuevo récord como la más pesada de Estados Unidos.
Los récords estatales y nacionales cayeron durante el fin de semana en el festival de otoño Great Pumpkin Farm en Clarence, un suburbio de Buffalo, cuando la calabaza de Scott Andrusz rompió el récord nacional previo de 1.146,7 kilos (2.528 libras), publicó The Buffalo News.
El récord anterior del estado de Nueva York era de 1.141,7 kilos (2.517 libras), de acuerdo con un comunicado de prensa.
La calabaza ganadora estará en exhibición en el festival hasta el 16 de octubre.
Un productor en Italia posee el récord mundial de la calabaza más pesada, con 1.225,6 kilos (2.702 libras), establecido en 2021, según Guinness World Records.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.