Calabaza de 1.158,5 kilos fija nuevo récord de EEUU

Una calabaza de 1.158,5 kilos (2.554 libras) cultivada en el norte del estado de Nueva York ha fijado un nuevo récord como la más pesada de Estados Unidos

AP Noticias
lunes 03 octubre 2022 22:29
CALABAZA GIGANTE
(AP)

Una calabaza de 1.158,5 kilos (2.554 libras) cultivada en el norte del estado de Nueva York ha fijado un nuevo récord como la más pesada de Estados Unidos.

Los récords estatales y nacionales cayeron durante el fin de semana en el festival de otoño Great Pumpkin Farm en Clarence, un suburbio de Buffalo, cuando la calabaza de Scott Andrusz rompió el récord nacional previo de 1.146,7 kilos (2.528 libras), publicó The Buffalo News.

El récord anterior del estado de Nueva York era de 1.141,7 kilos (2.517 libras), de acuerdo con un comunicado de prensa.

La calabaza ganadora estará en exhibición en el festival hasta el 16 de octubre.

Un productor en Italia posee el récord mundial de la calabaza más pesada, con 1.225,6 kilos (2.702 libras), establecido en 2021, según Guinness World Records.

Relacionados

