Caída generalizada en Wall Street: acaba racha del S&P 500
Caída generalizada en Wall Street: el S&P 500 se acerca a interrumpir su racha alcista
Las acciones caían el viernes por la mañana en Wall Street, poniendo a los principales índices en camino de sufrir pérdidas que pondrán fin a una sólida racha de ganancias semanales.
Las acciones de tecnología tuvieron algunas de las mayores pérdidas y la caída del sector pesó mucho en el mercado en general. Microsoft caía un 1,3%. Los minoristas, los bancos y las empresas industriales también cayeron con fuerza en medio de la caída generalizada.
Siendo las 10:43 a. m., hora del Este, el índice S&P 500 caía un 1,03%. El índice de referencia se encaminaba a interrumpir una racha alcista de cuatro semanas. El Nasdaq se desplomaba un 1,69% y también parecía dirigirse a poner fin a cuatro semanas de ganancias.
El Promedio Industrial Dow Jones caía un 0,63% y ya estaba ligeramente en números rojos durante la semana.
