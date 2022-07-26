Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Cachorros vencen 3-2 a Piratas e hilvanan cinco triunfos

Nico Hoerner pega un doble que desempató el juego en el octavo episodio y los Cachorros de Chicago se imponen 3-2 a los Piratas de Pittsburgh para registrar su quinto triunfo consecutivo

AP Noticias
martes 26 julio 2022 04:43
PIRATAS-CACHORROS
PIRATAS-CACHORROS
(AP)

Nico Hoerner pegó un doble que desempató el juego en el octavo episodio y los Cachorros de Chicago se impusieron el lunes 3-2 a los Piratas de Pittsburgh para registrar su quinto triunfo consecutivo.

Hoerner terminó con dos imparables y dos remolcadas. Rafael Ortega se voló la barda para Chicago y Adrian Simpson lanzó pelota de siete entradas y dos carreras.

Seiya Suzuki logró anotar en el hit de Hoerner gracias a que se embasó luego de un error del campocorto Oneil Cruz. Suzuki avanzó con el rodado de Ian Happ y luego llegó a home en la línea de Hoerner al jardín derecho.

Mychal Givens (6-2) trabajó la octava para cargar con la victoria, y Scott Effross sacó los tres outs que necesitaba para conquistar su primer salvamentos en tres oportunidades.

Por los Piratas, el dominicano Oneil Cruz de 4-2 con una producida.

Relacionados

Por los Cachorros, los venezolanos Rafael Ortega de 4-2 con una anotada y una remolcada; Willson Contreras de 3-1. El dominicano Christopher Morel de 2-0. El boricua Nelson Velázquez de 1-0.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in