Cachorros vencen 3-2 a Piratas e hilvanan cinco triunfos
Nico Hoerner pega un doble que desempató el juego en el octavo episodio y los Cachorros de Chicago se imponen 3-2 a los Piratas de Pittsburgh para registrar su quinto triunfo consecutivo
Nico Hoerner pegó un doble que desempató el juego en el octavo episodio y los Cachorros de Chicago se impusieron el lunes 3-2 a los Piratas de Pittsburgh para registrar su quinto triunfo consecutivo.
Hoerner terminó con dos imparables y dos remolcadas. Rafael Ortega se voló la barda para Chicago y Adrian Simpson lanzó pelota de siete entradas y dos carreras.
Seiya Suzuki logró anotar en el hit de Hoerner gracias a que se embasó luego de un error del campocorto Oneil Cruz. Suzuki avanzó con el rodado de Ian Happ y luego llegó a home en la línea de Hoerner al jardín derecho.
Mychal Givens (6-2) trabajó la octava para cargar con la victoria, y Scott Effross sacó los tres outs que necesitaba para conquistar su primer salvamentos en tres oportunidades.
Por los Piratas, el dominicano Oneil Cruz de 4-2 con una producida.
Por los Cachorros, los venezolanos Rafael Ortega de 4-2 con una anotada y una remolcada; Willson Contreras de 3-1. El dominicano Christopher Morel de 2-0. El boricua Nelson Velázquez de 1-0.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.