Butler luce al final; Heat supera a Warriors

Jimmy Butler anota cinco puntos sin respuesta en la recta final para dar la ventaja al Heat de Miami, que se sobrepone a un triple doble de Stephen Curry y vence 106-109 a los Warriors de Golden State

AP Noticias
miércoles 02 noviembre 2022 02:56
WARRIORS-HEAT
(AP)

Jimmy Butler anotó cinco puntos sin respuesta en la recta final para dar la ventaja al Heat de Miami, que se sobrepuso a un triple doble de Stephen Curry y venció el martes 106-109 a los Warriors de Golden State.

Max Strus lideró a todos los anotadores con 24 unidades, mientras que Butler anotó 23 tantos, incluidos tres mediante una jugada a 1:48 minutos del final, que colocó al Heat adelante en definitiva.

Bam Adebayo añadió 19 puntos, Duncan Robinson sumó 17, mientras que Kyle Lowry consiguió 13 por Miami, que ganó en el día en que su entrenador Erik Spoelstra cumplió 52 años.

Curry contabilizó 23 puntos, 13 rebotes y 13 asistencias por los Warriors, que perdieron su tercer duelo en fila y cayeron a un registro de 3-5 —0-4 como visitantes.

Andrew Wiggins añadió 21 tantos, mientras que Klay Thompson anotó 19.

Fue el décimo triple doble de Cury en un encuentro de temporada regular. Pero no resultó suficiente.

