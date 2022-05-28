Butler brilla con 47 puntos; Heat revive ante Celtics
Jimmy Butler brilla con 47 puntos, nueve rebotes y ocho asistencias, y el Heat de Miami revive en la final de la Conferencia del Este, al imponerse 111-103 a los Celtics de Boston para obligar a un séptimo encuentro
Jimmy Butler brilló con 47 puntos, nueve rebotes y ocho asistencias, y el Heat de Miami revivió en la final de la Conferencia del Este, al imponerse el viernes 111-103 a los Celtics de Boston para obligar a un séptimo encuentro.
Hace 10 años, LeBron James impresionó con 45 puntos en Boston para que el Heat evitara la eliminación en el sexto juego de la final de conferencia, antes de hilar títulos de la NBA.
Ahora, Butler consiguió 17 tantos en el cuarto periodo para superar por una unidad aquella contribución de James y para enviar la serie de regreso a Miami.
Si el Heat gana el domingo en casa, avanzará a las Finales de la NBA por segunda vez en tres años.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.