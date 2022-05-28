Butler brilla con 47 puntos; Heat revive ante Celtics

Jimmy Butler brilla con 47 puntos, nueve rebotes y ocho asistencias, y el Heat de Miami revive en la final de la Conferencia del Este, al imponerse 111-103 a los Celtics de Boston para obligar a un séptimo encuentro

AP Noticias
sábado 28 mayo 2022 04:54
HEAT-CELTICS
(AP)

Jimmy Butler brilló con 47 puntos, nueve rebotes y ocho asistencias, y el Heat de Miami revivió en la final de la Conferencia del Este, al imponerse el viernes 111-103 a los Celtics de Boston para obligar a un séptimo encuentro.

Hace 10 años, LeBron James impresionó con 45 puntos en Boston para que el Heat evitara la eliminación en el sexto juego de la final de conferencia, antes de hilar títulos de la NBA.

Ahora, Butler consiguió 17 tantos en el cuarto periodo para superar por una unidad aquella contribución de James y para enviar la serie de regreso a Miami.

Si el Heat gana el domingo en casa, avanzará a las Finales de la NBA por segunda vez en tres años.

