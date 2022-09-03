Jump to content

Bundesliga: Union Berlin logra empate 1-1 contra Bayern

Bayern Munich empata 1-1 como visitante ante Union Berlin, en tanto Freiburg vence a Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 y escala al tope de las posiciones en la Bundesliga

sábado 03 septiembre 2022 18:02
Bayern Munich empató 1-1 como visitante ante Union Berlin el sábado, en tanto Freiburg venció a Bayer Leverkusen 3-2 y escaló al tope de las posiciones en la Bundesliga.

Bayern y Union quedaron empatados en puntos en tercera y cuarta posición, respectivamente. Freiburg aventaja al escolta Borussia Dortmund en diferencia de gol. Los cuatro equipos están invictos tras cinco fechas junto con Köln, que goleó a Wolfsburg 4-2.

Sheraldo Becker abrió el marcador para Union a los 12 minutos con una volea que entró rozando el segundo poste de Manuel Neuer tras un tiro libre de Christopher Trimmel.

Bayern se fue al ataque en busca del empate, que se produjo tres minutos después con un remate rasante de Joshua Kimmich que se desvió en un defensor antes de llegar a la red.

Los visitantes tuvieron las mejores oportunidades durante el resto del partido, pero los remates de Leroy Sané, Sadio Mané y Alphonso Davies se estrellaron contra la eficiencia del portero Frederik Ronnow.

Freiburg llegó al tope de la liga en un emocionante partido de visita contra Leverkusen.

Kerem Demirbay abrió el marcador para los locales, pero dianas de Matthias Ginter y Michael Gregoritsch a los 48 y 51 minutos dieron vuelta el marcador. Patrik Schick logró el empate transitorio y Ritsu Doan anotó el gol del triunfo a los 72'.

Werder Bremen mantuvo a Bochum en la cola al derrotarlo 2-0, en tanto Stuttgart y Schalke empataron 1-1.

Frankfurt visitaba a Leipzig en el partido nocturno.

