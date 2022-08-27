Bundesliga: Modeste da triunfo a Dortmund 1-0 contra Hertha
El primer gol de Anthony Modeste para Borussia Dortmund basta para vencer a Hertha Berlin 1-0 en la Bundesliga, donde Union Berlin fue el gran ganador de la fecha
El primer gol de Anthony Modeste para Borussia Dortmund bastó para vencer a Hertha Berlin 1-0 en la Bundesliga, donde Union Berlin fue el gran ganador del sábado
Union goleó a Schalke 6-1 y quedó al tope de las posiciones antes de que Bayern Munich reciba a Borussia Mönchengladbach en el partido nocturno.
El portero de Dortmund, Gregor Kobel, tuvo un papel crucial en el tercer triunfo de su equipo en cuatro fechas.
Modeste anotó a los 32 minutos contra Hertha con un extraordinario cabezazo para rematar el centro de Salih Özcan, quien debutó en Dortmund tras su trasferencia de Colonia.
Con su goleada al recién ascendido Schalke, Union está invicto en cinco partidos como visitante. Fue también su primera victoria contra el club de Gelsenkirchen. Morten Thorsby, Sheraldo Becker en dos ocasiones, Janik Haberer y Sven Michel también con doblete anotaron para Union. Marius Bülter descontó.
Bayer Leverkusen, que inició la temporada con cuatro derrotas en todas las competencias, finalmente saboreó un triunfo, por 3-0 como visitante en Mainz. Dos goles de Jeremie Frimpong en el primer tiempo y uno en propia puerta de Jonathan Burkardt ayudaron a aliviar la presión sobre el técnico Gerardo Seoane.
Leipzig venció 2-0 a Wolfsburg, y Hoffenheim 1-0 a Augsburg.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.