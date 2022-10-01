Bundesliga: Colonia vence a Dortmund 3-2
Borussia Dortmund cae ante Colonia 3-2, desaprovecha la oportunidad de llegar a la punta de la Bundesliga
Borussia Dortmund desaprovechó la primera derrota del líder Union Berlin el sábado al caer ante Colonia 3-2 el sábado en la Bundesliga.
Eintracht Frankfurt derrotó 2-0 a Union, el último invicto que quedaba en la liga, pero este conservó la punta en igualdad de puntos con Freiburg, pero superándolo por diferencia de gol.
Freiburg consolidó su gran inicio de campaña al vencer a Mainz 2-1 en la octava fecha.
Dortmund podría haber ganado la punta, pero cayó al cuarto puesto detrás de Bayern Munich, que puso fin a una racha de tres partidos sin triunfos al golear a Bayern Leverkusen 4-0.
Julian Brandt abrió el marcador para Dortmund a los 3 minutos, pero no supo capitalizar esa ventaja inicial.
Florian Kainz y Steffen Tiges dieron vuelta el resultado a los 53' y 56', y Dejan Ljubicic aumentó a los 71'. Tom Rothe descontó a los 78'.
Union pagó el precio por su defensa inusualmente floja en Fráncfort. Mario Goetze abrió el marcador a los 12' y Jesper Lindström aumentó a los 42'.
En otros partidos, Leipzig goleó a Bochum 4-0 y Wolfsburg venció a Stuttgart 3-2.
Borussia Mönchengladbach enfrentaba a Werder Bremen en el partido nocturno.
