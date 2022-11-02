Bulls vencen a unos Nets ya sin Nash

Zach LaVine anota 29 puntos, incluidos 20 en el cuarto periodo, y los Bulls de Chicago doblegan 108-99 a los Nets de Brooklyn, que disputan su primer encuentro tras echar a su entrenador

AP Noticias
miércoles 02 noviembre 2022 02:43
(AP)

Zach LaVine anotó 29 puntos, incluidos 20 en el cuarto periodo, y los Bulls de Chicago doblegaron 108-99 a los Nets de Brooklyn, que disputaron su primer encuentro tras echar a su entrenador.

En la jornada, los Nets anunciaron el despido del canadiense Steve Nash. Luego, cayeron a una foja de 2-6 bajo las órdenes de Jacque Vaughn.

Kevin Durant totalizó 32 puntos y nueve rebotes por los Nets, pero Kyrie Irving logró apenas cuatro unidades, al atinar dos de 12 tiros. Falló sus seis intentos de triple.

DeMar DeRozan añadió 20 unidades, mientras que Ayo Dosunmu añadió 17 por los Bulls, que superaron a los Nets por 31-19 en el último periodo.

