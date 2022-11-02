Bulls vencen a unos Nets ya sin Nash
Zach LaVine anota 29 puntos, incluidos 20 en el cuarto periodo, y los Bulls de Chicago doblegan 108-99 a los Nets de Brooklyn, que disputan su primer encuentro tras echar a su entrenador
Zach LaVine anotó 29 puntos, incluidos 20 en el cuarto periodo, y los Bulls de Chicago doblegaron 108-99 a los Nets de Brooklyn, que disputaron su primer encuentro tras echar a su entrenador.
En la jornada, los Nets anunciaron el despido del canadiense Steve Nash. Luego, cayeron a una foja de 2-6 bajo las órdenes de Jacque Vaughn.
Kevin Durant totalizó 32 puntos y nueve rebotes por los Nets, pero Kyrie Irving logró apenas cuatro unidades, al atinar dos de 12 tiros. Falló sus seis intentos de triple.
DeMar DeRozan añadió 20 unidades, mientras que Ayo Dosunmu añadió 17 por los Bulls, que superaron a los Nets por 31-19 en el último periodo.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.