Bucks superan a Thunder tras disputar 2 alargues
Jevon Carter impone las mejores estadísticas de su carrera, con 36 puntos y 12 asistencias, y los diezmados Bucks de Milwaukee superan 136-132 al Thunder de Oklahoma City, tras disputar dos prórrogas
Jevon Carter impuso las mejores estadísticas de su carrera, con 36 puntos y 12 asistencias, y los diezmados Bucks de Milwaukee superaron el miércoles 136-132 al Thunder de Oklahoma City, tras disputar dos prórrogas.
Los Bucks carecieron de sus dos mejores anotadores. Giannis Antetokounmpo se perdió el compromiso por un dolor en la rodilla izquierda, mientras que Jrue Holiday se ausentó por un esguince en el tobillo derecho.
Carter ayudó a que las bajas no pesaran, al atinar 15 de 27 disparos de campo, incluidos cinco de 10 triples.
Brook López añadió 24 puntos, 13 rebotes y cinco tapas por los Bucks, que venían de sufrir su primera derrota de la temporada, luego de ganar sus primeros nueve compromisos.
Shai Gilgeous-Alexander anotó 39 puntos, Tre Mann agregó 21 y Josh Giddey terminó con 18 unidades, 15 rebotes y seis asistencias por Oklahoma City, que sufrió su cuarta derrota al hilo.
