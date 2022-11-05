Bucks ganan 115-102 a Timberwolves y ostentan marca de 8-0
Giannis Antetokounmpo logra 26 puntos, 13 rebotes y 11 assistencias, Jrue Holiday anota 29 unidades y los Bucks de Milwaukee doblegan 115-102 a los Timberwolves de Minnesota
Giannis Antetokounmpo logró 26 puntos, 13 rebotes y 11 assistencias, Jrue Holiday anotó 29 unidades y los Bucks de Milwaukee doblegaron el viernes 115-102 a los Timberwolves de Minnesota.
Con el triunfo, los Bucks ampliaron su foja a 8-0 en lo que constituye el mejor inicio de campaña en la historia del equipo.
Bobby Portis Jr. entró de cambio y aportó 18 tantos para los Bucks, el único equipo de la NBA que mantiene el invicto. Milwaukee tuvo un comienzo de 7-0 en las temporadas 2018-2019 y 1971-1972.
Minnesota suma tres descalabros al hilo y acumula marca de 4-5. Anthony Edwards fue el mejor ofensivo de los Wolves con 24 unidades, seguido de Karl-Anthony Towns con 22 puntos y 11 tableros.
Los Timberwolves no lograron reponerse de una desventaja de 22 puntos en el tercer periodo.
Minnesota redujo la ventaja de Milwaukee a ocho tantos, 97-89, con una volcada de Naz Reid durante un rompimiento rápido el último periodo después de un bloqueo de Reid al greconigeriano Antetokounmpo.
