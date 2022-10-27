Brunson y Knicks derrotan a Hornets en tiempo extra
Jalen Brunson suma 27 puntos, incluido el enceste de la ventaja en la prórroga, y los Knicks de Nueva York superan 134-131 a los Hornets de Charlotte
Jalen Brunson sumó 27 puntos, incluido el enceste de la ventaja en la prórroga, y los Knicks de Nueva York superaron el miércoles 134-131 a los Hornets de Charlotte.
Brunson contabilizó también 13 asistencias y siete rebotes. RJ Barrett anotó 22 puntos y Julius Randle añadió 17 por Nueva York, que tiene una foja de 3-1, la cual constituye su mejor comienzo de campaña en 10 años.
Gordon Hayward lideró a Charlotte con 21 puntos. PJ Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr. y Jalen McDaniels anotaron 17 cada uno.
Brunson acertó un triple con 3:14 minutos restantes en el alargue para dar a los Knicks la ventaja en definitiva, por 124-122. Los Hornets se acercaron a 132-131 con un tiro largo de Washington a cinco segundos del final, pero Barrett convirtió dos tiros libres a tres segundos del bocinazo, para dejar el margen definitivo en el marcador.
