Brunson y Knicks derrotan a Hornets en tiempo extra

Jalen Brunson suma 27 puntos, incluido el enceste de la ventaja en la prórroga, y los Knicks de Nueva York superan 134-131 a los Hornets de Charlotte

AP Noticias
jueves 27 octubre 2022 04:04
HORNETS-KNICKS
HORNETS-KNICKS
(AP)

Jalen Brunson sumó 27 puntos, incluido el enceste de la ventaja en la prórroga, y los Knicks de Nueva York superaron el miércoles 134-131 a los Hornets de Charlotte.

Brunson contabilizó también 13 asistencias y siete rebotes. RJ Barrett anotó 22 puntos y Julius Randle añadió 17 por Nueva York, que tiene una foja de 3-1, la cual constituye su mejor comienzo de campaña en 10 años.

Gordon Hayward lideró a Charlotte con 21 puntos. PJ Washington, Kelly Oubre Jr. y Jalen McDaniels anotaron 17 cada uno.

Brunson acertó un triple con 3:14 minutos restantes en el alargue para dar a los Knicks la ventaja en definitiva, por 124-122. Los Hornets se acercaron a 132-131 con un tiro largo de Washington a cinco segundos del final, pero Barrett convirtió dos tiros libres a tres segundos del bocinazo, para dejar el margen definitivo en el marcador.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in