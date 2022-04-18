Bruno Fernandes sale ileso de accidente automovilístico
Bruno Fernandes salió ileso de un accidente automovilístico y estará disponible el martes, cuando Manchester United enfrente a Liverpool en la Liga Premier, según informó el técnico del United Ralf Rangnick el lunes.
No trascendieron por ahora los detalles del accidente, pero Rangnick dijo a la agencia PA que el mediocampista portugués estaba “bien” y participó en los entrenamientos del lunes.
“Creo que estará bien para mañana”, señaló el técnico.
United está empatado con Tottenham en el cuarto lugar, el último clasificatorio para la Liga de Campeones. Liverpool, por su parte, está a un punto del líder Manchester City, con la misma cantidad de partidos.
