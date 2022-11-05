Brooks anota 23; Grizzlies trituran a Hornets
Dillon Brooks anota 23 puntos e iguala la mejor cifra de su carrera, con seis triples, en el duelo que los Grizzlies de Memphis ganan por paliza de 130-99 a los Hornets de Charlotte
Dillon Brooks anotó 23 puntos e igualó la mejor cifra de su carrera, con seis triples, en el duelo que los Grizzlies de Memphis ganaron el viernes por paliza de 130-99 a los Hornets de Charlotte.
Desmond Bane finalizó con 19 tantos para figurar entre ocho Grizzlies que consiguieron cifras de dos dígitos. Steven Adams totalizó 13 puntos y 19 rebotes, y controló la pintura por Memphis, que construyó una gran ventaja en la primera mitad y siguió ampliándola después del medio tiempo.
Kelly Oubre Jr. lideró a Charlotte con 17 puntos pero acertó sólo cinco de 12 disparos de campo, en una noche en que los Hornets embocaron el 38%.
James Bouknight anotó 14 unidades y Bryce McGowens añadió 12. P.J. Washington totalizó 10 puntos, al atinar dos de 15 disparos, incluido uno de siete triples.
Los Hornets, que lidian con lesiones de jugadores clave, llegaron al duelo con apenas un triunfo en los últimos cinco partidos. Además de la ausencia prolongada del armador LaMelo Ball por un esguince del tobillo izquierdo, Charlotte careció de Gordon Hayward (contusión en el hombro izquierdo) y del líder anotador Terry Rozier (esguince del tobillo derecho).
Ello propinó un golpe considerable al ataque.
