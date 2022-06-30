Brenner firma triplete en empate de Cincinnati con NYCFC

El brasileño Brenner anota su tercer gol del partido al minuto 70 y Cincinnati empata 4-4 con el New York City FC

AP Noticias
jueves 30 junio 2022 04:35
DEP-SOC MLS-RESUMEN
(AP)

El brasileño Brenner anotó su tercer gol del partido al minuto 70 y Cincinnati empató el miércoles 4-4 con el New York City FC.

Fue el primer hat trick en la historia de Cincinnati.

El tercer gol de Brenner empató el marcador 4-4. También marcó un par de dianas en un lapso de seis minutos de la primera mitad para darle a Cincinnati una ventaja de 3-0. Luciano Acosta abrió el marcador a los 15 minutos

Héber firmó un doblete para el NYCFC, mientras que Gabriel Pereira y Talles Magno cerraron la cuenta.

COLUMBUS 2, TORONTO 1

En Toronto, el joven canadiense Jacen Russell-Rowe asistió en dos goles para ayudar al Columbus Crew a derrotar 2-1 al Toronto FC.

Russell-Rowe, de 19 años, originario de Brampton, Ontario, es un exjugador de la academia del Toronto FC. Firmó contrato de primer equipo con Columbus después de liderar la liga MLS Next Pro League con 11 goles para el Crew 2.

Russell-Rowe asistió para que Sean Zawadzki anotara al minuto 18 y Darlington Nagbe en el 30. Jesús Jiménez marcó por Toronto a los 54.

FIRE 1, UNION 0

El argentino Federico Navarro anotó al minuto 68 y el Chicago Fire superó 1-0 a Filadelfia Union.

Gabriel Slonina atajó los dos disparos que enfrentó para el Fire. Andre Blake salvó tres por parte del Union.

