Brenner firma triplete en empate de Cincinnati con NYCFC
El brasileño Brenner anota su tercer gol del partido al minuto 70 y Cincinnati empata 4-4 con el New York City FC
El brasileño Brenner anotó su tercer gol del partido al minuto 70 y Cincinnati empató el miércoles 4-4 con el New York City FC.
Fue el primer hat trick en la historia de Cincinnati.
El tercer gol de Brenner empató el marcador 4-4. También marcó un par de dianas en un lapso de seis minutos de la primera mitad para darle a Cincinnati una ventaja de 3-0. Luciano Acosta abrió el marcador a los 15 minutos
Héber firmó un doblete para el NYCFC, mientras que Gabriel Pereira y Talles Magno cerraron la cuenta.
COLUMBUS 2, TORONTO 1
En Toronto, el joven canadiense Jacen Russell-Rowe asistió en dos goles para ayudar al Columbus Crew a derrotar 2-1 al Toronto FC.
Russell-Rowe, de 19 años, originario de Brampton, Ontario, es un exjugador de la academia del Toronto FC. Firmó contrato de primer equipo con Columbus después de liderar la liga MLS Next Pro League con 11 goles para el Crew 2.
Russell-Rowe asistió para que Sean Zawadzki anotara al minuto 18 y Darlington Nagbe en el 30. Jesús Jiménez marcó por Toronto a los 54.
FIRE 1, UNION 0
El argentino Federico Navarro anotó al minuto 68 y el Chicago Fire superó 1-0 a Filadelfia Union.
Gabriel Slonina atajó los dos disparos que enfrentó para el Fire. Andre Blake salvó tres por parte del Union.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.