Brasil: Hallan restos humanos en búsqueda en la Amazonía
El ministro de Justicia de Brasil informa que la policía reportó el hallazgo de restos humanos en la zona de la Amazonía en la que un experto indígena y un periodista británico desaparecieron hace más de una semana
La policía reportó el hallazgo de restos humanos en la zona de la Amazonía en la que un experto indígena y un periodista británico desaparecieron hace más de una semana, informó el miércoles el ministro de Justicia de Brasil, Anderson Torres.
Torres subrayó que los restos no han sido identificados.
“La policía federal me ha informado que ‘se encontraron restos humanos en el lugar donde se llevaban a cabo excavaciones’. Se les practicarán análisis forenses", dijo el funcionario en Twitter.
De momento no hay más detalles disponibles, pero la policía federal programó una conferencia de prensa.
