Brad Pitt y ‘Bullet Train’ dominan la taquilla en EEUU

“Bullet Train”, la película de acción estelarizada por Brad Pitt, dominó la taquilla en Norteamérica este fin de semana al recaudar 30,1 millones de dólares en su debut

AP Noticias
domingo 07 agosto 2022 18:49
LAS DIEZ PELICULAS
(AP)

"Bullet Train", la película de acción estelarizada por Brad Pitt, dominó la taquilla en Norteamérica este fin de semana al recaudar 30,1 millones de dólares en su debut.

La película añadió otros 32,4 millones a nivel internacional.

El otro gran estreno del fin de semana “Easter Sunday”, no tuvo mucho éxito. La película, una comedia sobre un actor que asiste a una celebración familiar de Pascua, ganó 5,3 millones de dólares.

Otras películas que ya estaban en los cines quedaron por debajo de “Bullet Train”, como la animada “DC League of Pets”, que salió con 11,2 millones de dólares.

La película de horror/ciencia ficción “Nope” recaudó 8,5 millones en su tercer fin de semana. Con 98 millones en total, pronto superará los 100 millones a nivel nacional.

“Thor: Love and Thunder” llegó de cuarta con 7,6 millones de dólares en su quinto fin de semana y un total acumulado de 316,1 millones a nivel nacional y 699 millones a nivel global.

La película de horror/comedia “Bodies Bodies Bodies” se exhibió en apenas seis cines en Nueva York y Los Ángeles y recaudó 226.525 dólares. La película se estrena más ampliamente el viernes.

Cifras estimadas de las películas más taquilleras este fin de semana en Estados Unidos y Canadá, según Comscore. Las cifras definitivas salen el martes.

1. “Bullet Train - $30,1 millones.

2. “DC League of Super Pets - $11,2 millones.

3. “Nope - $8,5 millones.

4. “Thor: Love and Thunder - $7,6 millones.

5. “Minions: The Rise of Gru - $7,1 millones.

6. “Top Gun: Maverick - $7 millones.

7. “Where the Crawdads Sing - $5,7 millones.

8. “Easter Sunday - $5,3 millones.

9. “Elvis - $4 millones.

10. “The Black Phone - $1,5 millones.

Jake Coyle en Twitter: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP

