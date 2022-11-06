Booker y Paul guían a Suns a triunfo ante Blazers
Devin Booker anota 24 puntos, Chris Paul añade 15 y los Suns navegan sin problemas hacia una victoria holgada por 102-82 sobre los Trail Blazers de Portland
Devin Booker anotó 24 puntos, Chris Paul añadió 15 y los Suns de Phoenix navegaron sin problemas el sábado hacia una victoria holgada por 102-82 sobre los Trail Blazers de Portland.
Los dos equipos se enfrentaron por segunda noche consecutiva. Los Blazers ganaron por 108-106 el viernes, cuando Jerami Grant saltó en la línea de fondo y anotó justo antes de que sonara la bocina.
No hubo tanto drama el sábado. Los Suns tomaron una ventaja de 61-40 al medio tiempo y siguieron cómodos en la segunda mitad.
Phoenix tiene la mejor foja de la Conferencia Oeste, con 7-2. Sus dos derrotas han sido ante los Blazers, que cayeron a 6-3.
Los equipos han completado ya su total de tres enfrentamientos entre sí en la campaña regular.
Grant anotó 14 unidades y el novato Shaedon Sharpe añadió 13. Los Blazers sumaron su menor número de la campaña en puntos.
