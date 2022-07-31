Jump to content

Bomba lanzada por dron impacta cuartel de flota rusa

Una bomba lanzada por un dron estalla  en el cuartel de la Flota del Mar Negro de Rusia, hiriendo a seis personas

domingo 31 julio 2022 09:06
UCRANIA GUERRA
Una bomba lanzada por un dron estalló el domingo en el cuartel de la Flota del Mar Negro de Rusia, hiriendo a seis personas, informaron autoridades.

La explosión en la ciudad de Sevastopol en la península de Crimea llevó a las autoridades a cancelar las celebraciones del Día de la Marina Rusa.

El dron pareció ser de fabricación casera, indicó el servicio de prensa de la Flota del Mar Negro rusa. Describió la bomba como “de baja potencia” pero el alcalde de Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhaev indicó que seis personas resultaron heridas.

De inmediato no quedó claro de dónde provino el dron.

