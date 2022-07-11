Al fin casados: Realizan bodas tras pausa por COVID-19
Cientos de parejas que tuvieron que postergar o reducir sus bodas debido a la pandemia del COVID-19, se casan ante una célebre institución neoyorquina
Cientos de parejas que tuvieron que postergar o reducir sus bodas debido a la pandemia del COVID-19, se vieron compensados al contraer nupcias ante una célebre institución neoyorquina.
Unas 500 parejas se congregaron frente al complejo teatral de Manhattan Lincoln Center el domingo en la tarde.
Fue “un día especial para los recién casados, para quienes tuvieron que cancelar o reducir sus bodas y para quienes deseen declarar nuevamente su amor hacia su pareja y hacia la ciudad que tanto amamos”, dijo el Lincoln Center en su website.
La ceremonia multicultural no tuvo autoridad legal, pero contó con música, bailes y un discurso del alcalde Eric Adams.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Subscribe to Independent Premium to bookmark this article
Want to bookmark your favourite articles and stories to read or reference later? Start your Independent Premium subscription today.