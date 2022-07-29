Jump to content

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Blinken dice que habló con Lavrov sobre intercambio presos

El secretario de Estado norteamericano Antony Blinken dice que habló por teléfono con el canciller ruso Serguéi Lavrov y exhortó a Moscú a aceptar la oferta de Estados Unidos para liberar a dos estadounidenses presos en Rusia

AP Noticias
viernes 29 julio 2022 18:24
EEUU-RUSIA PRESOS
EEUU-RUSIA PRESOS
(AP)

El secretario de Estado norteamericano Antony Blinken dijo el viernes que habló por teléfono con el canciller ruso Serguéi Lavrov y exhortó a Moscú a aceptar la oferta de Estados Unidos para liberar a dos estadounidenses presos en Rusia.

Blinken no reveló detalles de la respuesta de Lavrov a lo que había llamado anteriormente una “propuesta sustancial” para que Rusia libere a los dos ciudadanos estadounidenses, Paul Whelan y Brittney Griner.

Blinken había pedido públicamente la llamada y revelado la existencia de la oferta a Rusia, que según fuentes enteradas del asunto propone intercambiar a Whelan y Griner por el traficante de armas ruso Viktor Bout, quien purga una condena en Estados Unidos.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in