Blinken dice que habló con Lavrov sobre intercambio presos
El secretario de Estado norteamericano Antony Blinken dice que habló por teléfono con el canciller ruso Serguéi Lavrov y exhortó a Moscú a aceptar la oferta de Estados Unidos para liberar a dos estadounidenses presos en Rusia
El secretario de Estado norteamericano Antony Blinken dijo el viernes que habló por teléfono con el canciller ruso Serguéi Lavrov y exhortó a Moscú a aceptar la oferta de Estados Unidos para liberar a dos estadounidenses presos en Rusia.
Blinken no reveló detalles de la respuesta de Lavrov a lo que había llamado anteriormente una “propuesta sustancial” para que Rusia libere a los dos ciudadanos estadounidenses, Paul Whelan y Brittney Griner.
Blinken había pedido públicamente la llamada y revelado la existencia de la oferta a Rusia, que según fuentes enteradas del asunto propone intercambiar a Whelan y Griner por el traficante de armas ruso Viktor Bout, quien purga una condena en Estados Unidos.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.