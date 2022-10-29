Blazers derrotan a Rockets 125-111 con 27 tantos de Nurkic
Jusuf Nurkic encesta 27 puntos y captura 15 rebotes y Trail Blazers superan 125-111 a Rockets pese a la ausencia de su as Damian Lillard
Jusuf Nurkic encestó 27 puntos y capturó 15 rebotes y los Trail Blazers de Portland superaron el viernes 125-111 a los Rockets de Houston a pesar de la ausencia de su as Damian Lillard.
Anfernee Simons tuvo la mejor anotación de la noche, con 30 tantos incluyendo siete triples, para los Blazers, que llegaron a tener una ventaja de hasta 18 tantos. Con el triunfo, Portland mejora su foja de la temporada a 5-1.
Eric Gordon acabó con 18 unidades y Kevin Porter Jr. sumó 16 para unos Rockets en horas bajas tras haber logrado apenas una victoria.
Lillard, el sexto jugador de Portland seleccionado para el Juego de las Estrellas, sufrió una lesión en la pierna derecha el miércoles en la noche durante el enfrentamiento contra el Heat de Miami. El equipo dijo que volverá a someterse a una revisión en una o dos semanas.
El novato Shaedon Sharpe se estrenó en el quinteto inicial de los Blazers y Simons se desempeñó como base para cubrir la ausencia de Lillard. Sharpe totalizó 14 puntos.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.