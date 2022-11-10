Blazers condenan a Hornets a 6ta derrota seguida
Damian Lillard se sobrepone a un inicio lento y finaliza con 26 puntos, al atinar seis triples, para que los Trail Blazers de Portland venzan 105-95 a los Hornets de Charlotte, condenados a su sexto tropiezo consecutivo
Damian Lillard se sobrepuso a un inicio lento y finalizó con 26 puntos, al atinar seis triples, para que los Trail Blazers de Portland vencieran el miércoles 105-95 a los Hornets de Charlotte, condenados a su sexto tropiezo consecutivo.
Anfernee Simons totalizó 19 puntos, mientras que Shaedon Sharpe intervino con 17 como reservista de Portland. Los Blazers atinaron el 53,3% de sus tiros y remontaron un déficit de 12 puntos en el tercer periodo para mejorar a una foja de 3-1 en su gira de seis visitas.
Drew Eubanks añadió 14 puntos y ocho rebotes a la causa de Portland.
Terry Rozier encabezó a los Hornets con 18 puntos, mientras que Mason Plumlee finalizó con 16 unidades y 12 tableros.
Lillard, quien llegó promediando 29 puntos por duelo durante sus seis inicios anteriores en la campaña, no anotó uno solo en el primer periodo, pero logró 14 en el segundo.
