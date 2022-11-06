“Black Adam” triunfa en la taquilla por 3er fin de semana
“Black Adam” fue la película más taquillera en Norteamérica por tercer fin de semana consecutivo al recaudar 18,5 millones de dólares
“Black Adam” fue la película más taquillera en Norteamérica por tercer fin de semana consecutivo al recaudar 18,5 millones de dólares, según estimados de la industria difundidos el domingo.
“Black Adam” ha acumulado un total de 300 millones de dólares, incluyendo 137,4 millones a nivel nacional y 319,7 millones a nivel internacional.
Entretanto “One Piece Film: Red” debutó en segundo lugar con 9,5 millones de dólares.
De tercera quedó “Ticket to Paradise” una comedia romántica con George Clooney y Julia Roberts. Recaudó 8,5 millones de dólares en su tercer fin de semana, para un total de 46,7 millones a nivel nacional y 137,2 millones a nivel internacional.
La película de terror “Smile”, en su sexta semana en los cines, añadió otros 4 millones para un total de 99,1 millones de dólares.
“Armageddon Time” se expandió a 1.006 cines en su segunda semana, para un total de 810.000 dólares.
“Tár”, con Cate Blanchett, recaudó 670.000 dólares en su quinta semana y lleva un acumulado de 3,7 millones de dólares.
“Till”, sobre la lucha por los derechos civiles en Estados Unidos, añadió 1,9 millones en su cuarta semana y se expandió a 2.316 cines para un total de 6,6 millones de dólares.
“The Banshees of Inisherin”, con Colin Farrell y Brendan Gleeson, recaudó 3 millones en 895 cines en su tercer fin de semana, para un total de 10,2 millones de dólares.
Jake Coyle en Twitter: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP
