‘Black Adam’ domina la taquilla en EEUU
“Black Adam” fue la película más taquillera este fin de semana en Norteamérica al recaudar unos 67 millones de dólares en su estreno, según proyecciones de la industria.
“Black Adam”, estelarizada por Dwayne Johnson, tuvo mala crítica pero igual fue acogida por el público. Recaudó 73 millones de dólares a nivel internacional para un total global de
140 millones.
La comedia romántica “Ticket to Paradise”, con Julia Roberts y George Clooney, p debutó recaudando 16,3 millones de dólares.
La película de horror “Halloween Ends”, que el fin de semana estuvo al tope de la taquilla, bajó pronunciadamente esta vez. La película, que fue lanzada simultáneamente por streaming, bajó en un 80% para llevarse 8 millones de dólares.
Otra película de horror, “Smile”, recaudó 8,4 millones de dólares en su cuarto fin de semana, quedando de tercera y llevándose un acumulado de 84,3 millones.
“The Banshees of Inisherin” recaudó 181.000 dólares estrenándose en cuatro cines, para un promedio de 45.250 dólares por cine.
“Aftersun” también debutó en cuatro cines, llevándose en promedio 16.589 dólares por cine.
Cifras estimadas de las 10 películas más taquilleras este fin de semana en Estados Unidos y Canadá. Las cifras definitivas salen el lunes
1. “Black Adam - $67 millones.
2. “Ticket to Paradise - $16,3 millones.
3. “Smile - $8,4 millones
4. “Halloween Ends - $8 millones.
5. “Lyle, Lyle Crocodile - $4,2 millones.
6. “The Woman King - $1,9 millones.
7. “Terrifier 2 - $1,9 millones.
8. “Don’t Worry Darling - $880.000.
9. “Amsterdam - $811.000.
10. “Triangle of Sadness - $600.000.
Jake Coyle en Twitter: http://twitter.com/jakecoyleAP
