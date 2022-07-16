Jump to content

Bill Miller será el umpire principal en Juego de Estrellas

Bill Miller será el umpire detrás del plato en el Juego de Estrellas de las Grandes Ligas en el Dodger Stadium, en Los Ángeles

AP Noticias
sábado 16 julio 2022 02:41
Bill Miller será el umpire detrás del plato el martes por la noche en el Juego de Estrellas de las Grandes Ligas en el Dodger Stadium, en Los Ángeles.

Será la segunda participación en el All-Star para el umpire de 55 años, quien trabajó en el jardín derecho en el juego de 2007 en San Francisco. Miller se convirtió en umpire de MLB en 1999 y fue el jefe de un equipo de oficiales en 2014. Trabajó en las Series Mundiales de 2010, 2017 y 2020.

Su equipo está integrado por Lance Barksdale (primera base), Mark Ripperger (segunda), Will Little (tercera), Gabe Morales (jardín izquierdo) y Carlos Torres (derecho), anunció el viernes la oficina de las Grandes Ligas.

Barksdale trabajó en el jardín izquierdo en el Juego de Estrellas de 2012 en Kansas City. Ripperger, Little, Morales y Torres debutan en un All-Star.

El oficial de la repetición en Nueva York será Brian Knight, quien fue umpire en el jardín derecho en 2012.

