Biden se recupera del COVID-19, sale de aislamiento
El presidente Joe Biden saldrá de su aislamiento tras dar negativo al COVID-19
El presidente Joe Biden saldrá de su aislamiento tras dar negativo al COVID-19 el martes y nuevamente el miércoles.
Biden ya terminó su tratamiento con el antiviral Paxlovid y ya no tiene fiebre, dijo el miércoles su médico, el doctor Kevin O’Connor.
Ante esas circunstancias y las dos pruebas negativas, añadió el médico, Biden ahora pondrá fin a su “aislamiento estricto”.
Biden, de 79 años, tiene en la agenda un evento en el Rosal de la Casa Blanca el miércoles al mediodía.
El mandatario dio positivo al COVID-19 por primera vez la semana pasada.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.