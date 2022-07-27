Jump to content

Biden se recupera del COVID-19, sale de aislamiento

El presidente Joe Biden saldrá de su aislamiento tras dar negativo al COVID-19

AP Noticias
miércoles 27 julio 2022 15:40
BIDEN COVID
(AP)

El presidente Joe Biden saldrá de su aislamiento tras dar negativo al COVID-19 el martes y nuevamente el miércoles.

Biden ya terminó su tratamiento con el antiviral Paxlovid y ya no tiene fiebre, dijo el miércoles su médico, el doctor Kevin O’Connor.

Ante esas circunstancias y las dos pruebas negativas, añadió el médico, Biden ahora pondrá fin a su “aislamiento estricto”.

Biden, de 79 años, tiene en la agenda un evento en el Rosal de la Casa Blanca el miércoles al mediodía.

El mandatario dio positivo al COVID-19 por primera vez la semana pasada.

